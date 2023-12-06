18 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
M'laya CM congratulates BJP on its victory in 3 states

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Dec 5: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma recently congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its victory in three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

“The biggest surprise and biggest positive step was the results that came in Madhya Pradesh. I do congratulate Shivraj Singh Chauhan that in spite of being in the government for so many years, he was able to overcome all those challenges, all the negativity that was on top of him and he was able to overcome those challenges along with the team to win in a landslide manner,” Sangma told reporters. (NNN)

