M’laya health minister hints of action against MBBS students

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Meghalaya health minister Ampareen

Lyngdoh said the Meghalaya state government will take a call

on the complaints lodged against some candidates, who have

been allotted MBBS seats under the Meghalaya quota.

”The chief minister is now out of station and likely we will all

regroup by next Monday and take a call on this matter,”

Lyngdoh told reporters.

She was reacting to a query related to a complaint submitted

by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) demanding immediate

disqualification of 10 MBBS candidates from the open category

after they failed to submit relevant documents including a

permanent residential certificate (PRC) as per directives of the

DHS.

”We will not be able to comment on this as we are not the

competent authority to disqualify on the basis of submission of

documents of the DC of a district. The CM has been appraised

on this matter and in all probability it will all be addressed at

the earliest,” Lyngdoh said.

In its letter of complaint, the KSU said the absence of PRC as

one of the submitted documents invites disqualification of such

candidates while adding that the submitted Birth Certificates

which are devoid of a Serial Number and a Court Order should

attract a thorough investigation as to how such documents are

issued by the concerned authorities. (NNN)