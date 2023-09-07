M’laya health minister hints of action against MBBS students

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Meghalaya health minister Ampareen
Lyngdoh said the Meghalaya state government will take a call
on the complaints lodged against some candidates, who have
been allotted MBBS seats under the Meghalaya quota.
”The chief minister is now out of station and likely we will all
regroup by next Monday and take a call on this matter,”
Lyngdoh told reporters.
She was reacting to a query related to a complaint submitted
by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) demanding immediate
disqualification of 10 MBBS candidates from the open category
after they failed to submit relevant documents including a
permanent residential certificate (PRC) as per directives of the
DHS.
”We will not be able to comment on this as we are not the
competent authority to disqualify on the basis of submission of
documents of the DC of a district. The CM has been appraised
on this matter and in all probability it will all be addressed at
the earliest,” Lyngdoh said.
In its letter of complaint, the KSU said the absence of PRC as
one of the submitted documents invites disqualification of such
candidates while adding that the submitted Birth Certificates
which are devoid of a Serial Number and a Court Order should
attract a thorough investigation as to how such documents are
issued by the concerned authorities. (NNN)