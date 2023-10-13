MNF will continue financial assistance scheme if voted back to power: Deputy CM Tawnluia

AIZAWL, Oct 12: Mizoram deputy chief minister Tawnluia on

Thursday said the state government’s Socio-Economic

Development Policy (SEDP) scheme will continue if the Mizo

National Front (MNF) returns to power in the November 7

assembly polls.

Under the SEDP, the MNF government provides financial

assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects

(trades) of their choice for sustainable development, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Tawnluia, who

is also senior MNF vice-president, said SEDP assistance is not

vote-bank politics but primarily a development-oriented

programme.

According to Tawnluia, the state government has disbursed

Rs 450 crore as assistance to thousands of beneficiaries

under the SEDP during the last five years.

In the first phase, about 60,000 families were provided

assistance of Rs 50,000 each and another 60,000

beneficiaries were assisted with Rs 25,000 each in the second

phase, he said.

The process for disbursement of SEDP assistance for the third

phase has been put on hold due to the enforcement of the

model code of conduct following the announcement of the

polls, Tawnluia added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held

on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on

December 3.

The ruling MNF, main opposition Zoram People’s Movement

(ZPM), Congress and BJP have decided to contest all the 40

seats on their own.

While MNF and ZPM have already released names of their

candidates, Congress and BJP are yet to do it.

Zoramthar Group or Lalpa Chhiahlawh Intelkhawm

(Association of God’s servants) headed by a retired pastor

also said it will contest at least 18 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also contest the assembly polls

and might announce its candidate list next week, party

secretary Joseph Biakthianghlima said. (PTI)