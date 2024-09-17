34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Mobile Internet Ban Lifted in Five Manipur Districts

The mobile internet ban has been lifted in five districts of Manipur as the situation stabilizes, restoring essential connectivity for residents.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 17, Tuesday: In a significant move, the Manipur government has lifted the mobile internet ban in five districts, providing relief to residents after months of restricted access. The decision comes after assessing the improved security situation in the state, where the ban was imposed in the wake of ethnic violence and unrest earlier this year.

The five districts where mobile internet services have been restored include Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi. The ban, which had been in place for several months, was initially enforced to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent further escalation of tensions during the peak of the violence.

The state government had faced mounting pressure from the public and various stakeholders to restore connectivity, especially as students, businesses, and professionals struggled to cope with the prolonged internet blackout. The restoration of services is expected to alleviate difficulties in communication and enable normal digital activities, including online education, e-commerce, and banking.

Despite lifting the ban in these five districts, internet services in other parts of Manipur remain suspended as authorities continue to monitor the situation. Officials have urged citizens to use the internet responsibly, warning that any misuse or spread of inflammatory content could lead to reimposing restrictions.

The lifting of the ban marks a step towards normalcy, although many parts of Manipur still face challenges in terms of security and stability. The government remains vigilant, ensuring that peace is maintained while balancing the need for communication in a digitally dependent world.

