Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Mobile internet suspension extended for two days in Manipur

Updated:
IMPHAL, Nov 25: The Manipur government extended suspension of mobile internet services for two days in nine districts till November 27, according to an order issued by the home department.

After violence escalated in the northeastern state on November 16, the administration suspended the services for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam for another two days in public interests,” the order said.
Internet services on both mobile phones and broadband were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The state government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. (PTI)

26 November, 2024

