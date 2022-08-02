Mobile Phone Thieves Apprehended

Shillong, Aug 1: Two local youth were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman in Shillong.
They were identified as Othaniel of Nongthymmai and Govind Singh of Demthring Block-1, according to superintendent of police of East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger.
According to the police officer, the two young men, who were on a bike, snatched the mobile phone (Redmi) of a woman who was on her way from Law u Sib to Madanriting on July 30.
They first stopped and asked the woman for her mobile phone to make a call. When she refused, they snatched it off her, the police officer added.
A case was registered with the Madanriting Police Station.
On July 31, Madanriting Police Station arrested the duo from Mawblei after looking out for them.
The motor bike Yamaha (brand new) has been seized and the mobile phone which they snatched recovered.
Their involvement in other such cases cannot be ruled out for which a thorough investigation will be done, the police officer also added. (NNN)