Mobile Phone Thieves Apprehended

Shillong, Aug 1: Two local youth were arrested for snatching a mobile phone from a woman in Shillong.

They were identified as Othaniel of Nongthymmai and Govind Singh of Demthring Block-1, according to superintendent of police of East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger.

- Advertisement -

According to the police officer, the two young men, who were on a bike, snatched the mobile phone (Redmi) of a woman who was on her way from Law u Sib to Madanriting on July 30.

They first stopped and asked the woman for her mobile phone to make a call. When she refused, they snatched it off her, the police officer added.

A case was registered with the Madanriting Police Station.

On July 31, Madanriting Police Station arrested the duo from Mawblei after looking out for them.

- Advertisement -

The motor bike Yamaha (brand new) has been seized and the mobile phone which they snatched recovered.

Their involvement in other such cases cannot be ruled out for which a thorough investigation will be done, the police officer also added. (NNN)