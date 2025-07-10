Monsoon Rains Trigger Flooding in South Tripura, Over 800 Evacuated

HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, JULY 10: Torrential monsoon rains caused widespread disruption in South Tripura district, as over 800 people were evacuated to relief camps. Although the rains receded by Wednesday night, the danger of flooding and waterlogging still persists in a number of low-lying areas. Authorities have promised that the situation is still under control at present.

- Advertisement -

The sixteenth relief camp has also been opened, housing 840 people from 250 families. As rain has let up and water receded, an improvement is anticipated gradually. Emergency forces have been put into operation, and one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) company has been posted to the district and seven State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are already present. The Water Resources Department is observing river levels throughout the district closely to avoid further rise.

No significant damage to public or private buildings has been noticed in spite of the torrential rain. Chief Minister Manik Saha himself is observing the response and relief operations in order to render timely assistance to affected citizens.

The last 24 hours saw South Tripura experience heavy rainfall, with Belonia getting the most at 295 mm, followed by Sabroom and Bagafa. Though the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the district has been withdrawn, it has issued a warning of showers persisting. Light to moderate rain in the state and heavy to very heavy rain in South Tripura is the forecast for the future.

The IMD has also warned for possible flash floods in urban zones, traffic problems on National Highways 08 and 108A, and landslide threats in hilly regions. The tourist attractions of Neermahal, Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chabimura may have to face limited entry because of the bad weather.

- Advertisement -

Citizens have been asked to remain indoors during storms, steer clear of weak structures, and strictly adhere to official warnings. Emergency personnel are on high alert, and a minimal increase in temperatures—by 2–3°C—is also anticipated within the next few days.