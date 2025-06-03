28.3 C
Over 10,600 in relief camps, West Tripura District hit hardest; 201 homes damaged

Tripura Floods

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 1: Continuous heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding across Tripura, prompting the state government to open 60 relief camps accommodating over 10,600 people from nearly 2,800 families. West Tripura district remains the worst affected, according to officials.

Tripura Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey today addressing a press conference, said that widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 31 and June 1 was caused by active monsoon conditions and significant moisture incursion, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala Centre.

“In response to the prevailing and anticipated weather conditions, a Red Alert has been issued for all districts, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in some areas today and tomorrow. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation, and all District Magistrates have been instructed to remain on high alert,” Pandey said.

In the past 24 hours alone, Agartala recorded 140 mm of rainfall, while Kailashahar in Unakoti district witnessed 192.2 mm. To tackle the crisis, 14 rescue teams have been deployed in key locations across West Tripura and Unakoti.

Of the 14 rescue teams, 11 are operating in West Tripura—including personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Assam Rifles, Fire & Emergency Services, Civil Defence, Aapda Mitra, and Bharat Scouts & Guides—while 3 are stationed in Unakoti.

Relief camps have been established across the flood-hit areas: 48 in West Tripura, 3 each in Khowai and Unakoti, and 6 in North Tripura. These camps are currently housing around 2,800 displaced families.

Several roads in North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and West Tripura were temporarily blocked due to landslides and uprooted trees. Prompt response from community volunteers, SDRF, PWD, Forest Department, and Quick Response Teams has helped restore connectivity in many areas, with efforts still ongoing.

According to preliminary assessments, 201 houses have sustained damage—92 severely and 109 partially. Most of the affected homes are in Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, and North Tripura districts. A detailed survey is currently underway.

The water level of the Howrah River in Agartala stood at 10.91 meters at 5 PM—above the danger mark. However, it has remained stable since morning and has recently started to recede. Authorities are closely tracking river levels to prevent further escalation.

There are 17 pump houses in Agartala actively draining stormwater into the Howrah and Katakhal rivers. Though intense rainfall over a short span caused temporary waterlogging in parts of the city, it usually subsides within 2–3 hours.

“The state government is working round the clock to safeguard lives and property. All departments are on high alert and are coordinating efforts for relief, restoration, and risk reduction,” Pandey added.

