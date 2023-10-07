More than 3,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Lachen and Lachung amid flash floods

HT Digital,

Gangtok, Oct 7: Over 3,000 tourists are currently stranded in Lachen and Lachung of Sikkim’s Mangan district due to a flash flood, as per official reports. The Indian Air Force attempted multiple rescue operations via Mi-17 helicopters from Bagdogra and Chaten, but unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions and damaged roads.

An alternative route via Dzongu is being established for rescue teams. Teesta Urja has provided a helicopter for rescuing tourists and supplying essentials to Chungtang. An ITBP team is presently conducting rescue and relief operations in Chungthang.

The India Meteorological Department predicts light to moderate rain in Mangan district for the next five days, with cloudy skies in Lachen and Lachung. Rescue teams from NDRF and state agencies are working in Singtam, Bardang and Rangpo, and smaller teams are trekking from Mangan to Chungthang to assess damage.

More teams from the India Reserve Battalion are en route to Chungthang. Chungthang suffered major damage from the flash flood in the Teesta river, with approximately 80% of the town affected.

A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake triggered the flood, resulting in 27 deaths, including eight Army personnel, and 141 missing individuals. The flood damaged over 1,200 houses and destroyed 13 bridges in Sikkim.