Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
MP Biplab Deb meets Nitin Gadkari over upkeep of Assam-Agartala NH

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, April 21: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday assured that the Centre will take necessary steps for the upkeep and maintenance of the Assam-Agartala National Highway (NH-8), MP Biplab Kumar Deb said.

NH-8 is considered the lifeline of Tripura, connecting the state with the rest of the country.

“Today, I met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed four issues related to road connectivity in Tripura. I requested the Union Minister to expedite upkeep and maintenance work on the NH-8 from Churaibari to Panitilla in North Tripura district”, he said in a Facebook post.

Deb said he also took up three more road projects with the Union Minister seeking his intervention.

“I urged the Union Minister to formally declare the 148-km stretch from Kamalpur to Santirbazar via Ambassa and Gandacherra as a national highway. Besides, I requested him to upgrade the road from Fulkumari to Amarpur to national highway status and to expedite the four-laning work from Ranirbazar to the Agartala Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT),” he added.

Deb said the Union Minister assured him that he will take appropriate steps considering the importance of these issues. (PTI)

