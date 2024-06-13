29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Myanmar national among two held for smuggling heroin

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZWAL, June 12: A combined team of Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized 2.34 kg of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh and arrested two persons, including a Myanmar national, in the state’s Saitual district on Wednesday, police said.

The joint operation was conducted by special narcotics police station, CID and 2 Assam Rifles, it said.

The heroin concealed in 200 soap cases was seized from the possession of Ginsiankhawmmung, 31, a resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar, while being transported to Aizawl.

On the same day, police also arrested Ginsiankhawmmung’s accomplice Lalthansanga, 39, of Aizawl’s Bethlehem Vengthlang locality, the statement said.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it said.

Further investigation is on to trace the forward and backward linkages, the statement added. (PTI)

