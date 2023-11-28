17 C
Heroin worth Rs 47 lakh seized in Mizoram’s Aizawl, 2 pedders arrested

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 28: The Assam Rifles and the Special Narcotics CID Crime apprehended two individuals and seized heroin valued at over Rs 47 lakh in Aizawl, Mizoram, as per Tuesday’s reports.

The official statement from Assam Rifles disclosed that 9 soap cases of heroin, valued at Rs 47,34,000, were recovered in Aizawl’s General Area Bawngkawn South on Monday.

The operation was conducted based on specific information by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID Crime.

The seized consignment and the detained individuals have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles has been consistently working against illegal drug trafficking and has intensified their efforts to apprehend the heads of the drug racket in Mizoram.

In July, Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, confiscated a large amount of contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations.

The recovery was made on July 26, as per an official statement by Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The operation was conducted by Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, based on specific information.

