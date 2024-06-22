Nagaland 1st NE state to release district domestic product report

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 21: Nagaland became the first state in the Northeast to release the report on the district domestic product (DDP), aimed at addressing the inter-district economic disparity in the state and bringing about balanced regional development and realising the economic potential of each district.

Adviser to economics and statistics and IT and communication departments, H Sethrongkyu Sangtam released the first report on the DDP of Nagaland at the one-day state-level workshop to promote user producer interface on gross state domestic product (GSDP) and district domestic product (DDP) at Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on Friday.

In his address, Sangtam said the GSDP of Nagaland at present was estimated to be Rs 39,566 crore with a growth rate of 7.73 per cent.

He said as per the report, Dimapur district has the largest economy with a GDDP value of Rs 5,43,611 lakh during 2019-20, while Longleng is the smallest with a value of Rs 62,112 lakh.

He also said Dimapur district has the highest per capita income with a value of Rs 1,54,002 while Mon district has the lowest per capita amongst the districts in the state with a value of Rs 77,738.

Sangtam called upon the officers and staff to work diligently and usher the people to greater economic prosperity and social inclusivity.

Saying that GSDP isthe most important indicator to know the level of development achieved by the economy, he said the GSDP estimate is being used by the finance ministry for devolution of funds to the states.

He also said as per the Finance Commission’s recommendation, the state governments were allowed to borrow 3 per cent of the estimated GSDP from financial institutions.

Chief secretary, J Alam acknowledged the significant improvement in the quality of data being published by the economics and statistics department.

He said if the data was not properly projected and was understated or overstated due to inaccurate figures, it would have a negative impact and lead to grievances.

Highlighting the issue of regional disparity, Alam said the DDP would help dispel the wrong perceptions about the state.

Special invitee, additional director and head, national accounts division, Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation, Prafulla Chandra Mishra said the DDP report would play a crucial role in local development.