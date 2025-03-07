Nagaland Assembly passes two government Bills

KOHIMA, March 6: The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday passed two government Bills – one to amend the town planning law and the other to validate a government agency set up for driving investment in the state.

The two Bills were introduced in the assembly on Tuesday.

On Thursday, while chief minister Rio moved for consideration and passage of the ‘Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2025’, Deputy chief minister Zeliang initiated the process for passage of ‘Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (Validation) Bill, 2025’.

In the existing law dealing with town planning, the government has inserted two chapters for town planning schemes and peri-urban areas, Rio said.

Town Planning Scheme involves pooling of contiguous plots of land from various land owners with their prior consent while proper layout plan is prepared with provision for various public amenities such as roads, schools, hospitals, parks etc., he said.

Peri-urban areas are zones of transition from rural to urban areas usually located adjoining to urban areas. In due course, such areas become part of the urban areas and therefore such areas need to be notified and necessary master plans need to be prepared to ensure planned development of such areas, the CM said.

Deputy CM Zeliang said the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) notification was issued on June 25, 2018, but a Bill was never introduced in the Nagaland Assembly.

Hence, doubts were raised by various organisations and union ministries regarding the legality of the notification and the functioning of IDAN as an investment promotion agency, he said.

Therefore, this Bill was introduced in the assembly in order to validate the 2018 notification, Zeliang said.

While amendments were sought by the Assembly Secretariat, the 60-member House being opposition-less did not raise any query.

NLA Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put both the Bills to vote and those were passed unanimously by voice vote. (PTI)