Nagaland bypoll: All polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance

KOHIMA, Nov 6: All the polling stations for the by-election to

the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mon district will be

under CCTV surveillance, an official said on Monday.

A total of 15,256 electorates – 7,788 male and 7,468 female –

are eligible to exercise their franchise on Tuesday to elect

their representative, Returning Officer Rongsenmenla Jamir

told PTI here.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 23 polling stations,

she said.

All 23 polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance, with

seven polling stations identified as vulnerable and six as

critical.

There has not been any report of poll-related violence since

the announcement of the date of the bypoll and model code

of conduct coming into force on October 9, she said.

“Except for the seizure of a minimal amount of cash and

some liquor there are no complaints of any poll-related

violence,” she said.

The polling stations have been divided into five sectors to be

manned by gazetted officers and central officers, she said.

The returning officer expressed confidence that the polling

will be conducted smoothly and peacefully without any

violence.

The by-poll has been necessitated following the demise of

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke

Wangnao on August 28.

Ruling People’s Democratic Alliance nominee and Nationalist

Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang

Konyak and Indian National Congress (INC) nominee

Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. (PTI)