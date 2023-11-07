Nagaland bypoll: All polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance

KOHIMA, Nov 6: All the polling stations for the by-election to
the Tapi Assembly seat in Nagaland’s Mon district will be
under CCTV surveillance, an official said on Monday.
A total of 15,256 electorates – 7,788 male and 7,468 female –
are eligible to exercise their franchise on Tuesday to elect
their representative, Returning Officer Rongsenmenla Jamir
told PTI here.
Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in 23 polling stations,
she said.
All 23 polling stations will be under CCTV surveillance, with
seven polling stations identified as vulnerable and six as
critical.
There has not been any report of poll-related violence since
the announcement of the date of the bypoll and model code
of conduct coming into force on October 9, she said.
“Except for the seizure of a minimal amount of cash and
some liquor there are no complaints of any poll-related
violence,” she said.
The polling stations have been divided into five sectors to be
manned by gazetted officers and central officers, she said.
The returning officer expressed confidence that the polling
will be conducted smoothly and peacefully without any
violence.
The by-poll has been necessitated following the demise of
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke
Wangnao on August 28.
Ruling People’s Democratic Alliance nominee and Nationalist
Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate Wangpang
Konyak and Indian National Congress (INC) nominee
Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. (PTI)