Nagaland can no longer afford to derail development process: Nagaland Guv

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 14: Nagaland governor La Ganesan on Monday

said the state can no longer afford to derail the development

process that kick-started with the onset of the Naga peace

process.

“A bright and beautiful future awaits us. We must welcome it

with open arms for the sake of our children and the future

generation,” Ganesan said while extending greetings to the

people of the state on the eve of the 77 th Independence Day.

Saying that Nagaland had valiantly resisted the mighty British,

he said the Battle of Khonoma and the Battle of Kikruma are

considered as some of the fiercest battles fought against the

British in North East India.

Along with the rest of the country, the governor said Nagaland

has also come a long way since 1947. He pointed out that the

initial decades were shrouded with turmoil and absence of

peace which in turn affected the pace of development. But the

past decades have been relatively peaceful, he said.

Noting that the Nagas have been really good at showcasing

their rich culture, dance and music and promoting the state to

the world, Ganesan stressed the underlying truth that peace is

a pre-requisite for a progressive and prosperous Nagaland.

He urged upon all the citizens of Nagaland to keep and

maintain the hard earned peace.

Ganesan said people have witnessed the state’s economy

growing at a good rate, resulting in peace in the last couple of

years.

He stressed that everyone must prioritise our most precious

human resource and build a network of robust and strong

health and educational sector to ensure a healthy and well-

educated citizenry.

He added that the state’s medical college which is going to be

inaugurated very soon will give a big boost to the health sector

by ensuring availability of adequate healthcare professionals.

He, however, said though our state already has four universities

it will require many more technical universities and research

institutes to empower the citizens, especially the youth.

Ganesan said the construction of roads in the state is under

very good progress and more projects are planned in the near

future.