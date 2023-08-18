Nagaland can no longer afford to derail development process: Nagaland Guv

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 14: Nagaland governor La Ganesan on Monday
said the state can no longer afford to derail the development
process that kick-started with the onset of the Naga peace
process.
“A bright and beautiful future awaits us. We must welcome it
with open arms for the sake of our children and the future
generation,” Ganesan said while extending greetings to the
people of the state on the eve of the 77 th Independence Day.
Saying that Nagaland had valiantly resisted the mighty British,
he said the Battle of Khonoma and the Battle of Kikruma are
considered as some of the fiercest battles fought against the
British in North East India.
Along with the rest of the country, the governor said Nagaland
has also come a long way since 1947. He pointed out that the
initial decades were shrouded with turmoil and absence of
peace which in turn affected the pace of development. But the
past decades have been relatively peaceful, he said.
Noting that the Nagas have been really good at showcasing
their rich culture, dance and music and promoting the state to
the world, Ganesan stressed the underlying truth that peace is
a pre-requisite for a progressive and prosperous Nagaland.
He urged upon all the citizens of Nagaland to keep and
maintain the hard earned peace.
Ganesan said people have witnessed the state’s economy
growing at a good rate, resulting in peace in the last couple of
years.
He stressed that everyone must prioritise our most precious
human resource and build a network of robust and strong
health and educational sector to ensure a healthy and well-
educated citizenry.
He added that the state’s medical college which is going to be
inaugurated very soon will give a big boost to the health sector
by ensuring availability of adequate healthcare professionals.
He, however, said though our state already has four universities
it will require many more technical universities and research
institutes to empower the citizens, especially the youth.
Ganesan said the construction of roads in the state is under
very good progress and more projects are planned in the near
future.