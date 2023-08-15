Forcing the Nagas to accept the Indian constitution can never make the Nagas to be Indians: ANSAM

SENAPATI, AUG 14 (NNN): The All Naga Students’

Association, Manipur (ANSAM), while extending

its ”warm greetings to all the Nagas on this historic 77th

Naga National Independence Day, said that, on this very

historic and remarkable day of Nagas, the Naga student

body gratefully remembers Naga revolutionary leaders,

martyrs for the cause of Nagas, Naga visionary leaders

and ethos of Nagas’ struggle for free Nagalim”.

The ANSAM during the period of British Rule, Nagas

were by and large on their own and continued their

social, economic and political activities according to their

own values and customs. The Nagas intensely resisted

and opposed any attempts of invasion and imposition by

the British led combined forces. Nagas were politically

conscious of their future and did not want to be part of

British India and British Burma.

The ANSAM then said that, determined to decide “our

own future”, Nagas in 1946 formed the Naga National

Council (NNC), a political organisation described as “a

natural extension of the traditional system of the Naga

village/tribe to the ultimate scale-the whole of the

Nagas.” In order to avoid acrimony, the NNC in the

February 1947 memorandum to the British Government

and British Government requested an interim

government for themselves, and proposed a “protected

state status” with India as a guardian power for an

interim period of ten years at the end of which the Nagas

would be left to decide their own political future.

According to the ANSAM, on July 19, 1947, Mahatma

Gandhi told the Naga leaders that, “Nagas have every

right to be independent. We did not want to live under

the domination of the British and they are now leaving

us. I want you to feel that the Naga

Hills are mine just as much as they are yours, but if you

say, it is not mine then the matter must stop there. I

believe in the brotherhood of men, But I do not

believe in force or in forced unions. If you do not wish to

join the Union of India, nobody will force you to do that”.

Not wanting to accept any form of foreign domination,

alien subjugation and exploitation, the Nagas in the

“Naga Hills District” formally declared their

Independence on August 14, 1947 from British Rule, and

subsequently merged with the “Free Naga territories,”

the Naga student body also said. Together, the “Naga

Hills district” and the “Free Naga territories” constitute

Naga homeland-Nagalim, the Naga student body further

said. The declaration of Naga Independence states that

Nagas were reclaiming the status they held as

an independent people before the British came. The

declaration was sent to the King of England, the

Government of India and to the secretary general of

the United Nations, the ANSAM reminded. As a historical

step in strengthening the Naga national movement, the

NNC took a critical decision to organise a Naga

Voluntary Plebiscite, and informed the Government of

India on July 1, 1951, of their intention, the ANSAM

further said. The Plebiscite was held on May 16,

1951with a symbolic and irrevocable solemn vow. The

Naga people had never been a part of what

today constitutes the Indian Union and Nagas will never

be a part of Indian Constitution, the ANSAM also stated.

“Forcing the Nagas to accept the Indian constitution by

the Indian Government, enticing to a few avaricious

Nagas in the Naga society can never make the Nagas to

be Indians,” the ANSAM added.

It then said Nagas are bound by their own culture,

language , religion, traditions, history and aspirations.

The ANSAM also said the Nagas are fully committed to

pursuing democratic norms and principles. “It should

therefore be left to the will of the Nagas to decide how

we choose to exercise our sovereign rights with Naga

flag, Naga constitution and integration as the inalienable

rights of the Naga people. Let us all strive in unison to

achieve our collective aspirations ‘without fear and

without reproach’”, the ANSAM further added.