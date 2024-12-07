Nagaland celebrates 6th Honey Bee Day

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 6: Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) celebrated the 6th Nagaland Honey Bee Day at its multi-utility centre at 6th Mile, Sovima, under Chumoukedima district on Friday on the theme “Bee vibes: Give bees a chance”, aiming to attract young people to take up beekeeping for sustainable livelihood.

Addressing the celebration as the special guest, Abu Metha, adviser to Nagaland chief minister and chairman, Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, mentioned that the unique quality of Nagaland honey has huge demand not only in India but also in other countries as well.

Calling beekeepers the real stakeholders of the honey industry in the state, Metha urged them to blend traditional beekeeping with modern technology to boost honey production.

He also called for documentation of the traditional way of beekeeping in the state.

He said he was happy to see the students from schools and colleges in the celebration. He urged them to adopt beekeeping as a source of their livelihood, as there is a huge scope and future for the honey industry in Nagaland.

He said the NBHM is a vibrant organisation that is extending all possible help, including technological knowhow, to support the bee farmers in the state.

He also said bees not only protect the ecosystem but also have immense potential to enhance economy, while pointing to enormous health benefits and other uses of honey.

“If there are no bees, human lives will cease to exist,” he added.

Metha further called for putting in more investments and efforts to boost the honey industry in the state.

He also announced that the state government plans to convert the NBHM’s multi-utility centre into a museum for honey to introduce honey tourism in the state.

He also stressed the need for more collaboration between the state government and the NBHM to help the bee farmers.