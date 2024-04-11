30 C
Nagaland CEO issues show cause notice to Dy CM Patton

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 10: Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO) Vysan R on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to deputy chief minister Y Patton relating to his recent speech at an election rally in Wokha.

The CEO issued the notice after viewing a video of Patton, star campaigner for the BJP in the Lok Sabha for the Nagaland parliamentary constituency, on social media platform, Facebook, posted by the account, Naga Hills, at around 7 am on Apr 7.

He said as per report received from the Wokha district election officer and deputy commissioner, the said video is part of the campaign speech made by Patton in favour of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate Dr Chumben Murry of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) during the meeting at LTC conference hall in Wokha town at 1 pm on April 5.

The notice said in the said video, Patton is seen to be inciting village functionaries such as council chairmen, gaon buras (village heads) and polling agents to cast multiple votes that interfere with the free exercise of electoral rights of the villagers.

It said such interference is violative of Section 171C of the lndian Penal Code, 1860 and that impersonation is an offence under Section 171D of the lndian Penal Code, 1860.

The CEO asked him to show cause at the earliest why action should not be taken against him.

