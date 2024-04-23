Nagaland CM advisor calls on Australian Consul- general

KOHIMA, APRIL 22: Advisor to Nagaland the chief minister and chairman of Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha called on Australian Consul-General, Hugh Boylan in Kolkata on Monday. He was accompanied by Chairman of TaFMA, Theja Meru.

An official statement said the meeting is a follow-up of Boylan’s recent visit to Nagaland during which he called on the Chief Minister, the Governor and the chief secretary of Nagaland.

It was informed that the meeting discussed various issues related to strengthening bilateral ties and future collaborations including possibilities of investment opportunities and cultural exchanges. (NNN)