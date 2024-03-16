21.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 17, 2024
type here...

Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Games Village ahead of Northeast Games 2024

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Kohima, March 16: Nagaland is preparing to host the 3rd edition of the North East Games from March 18 to 23. The Games Village and Games Fest at Chumoukedima were inaugurated by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

- Advertisement -

The inauguration ceremony began with a prayer from Pastor Visasier Kevichüsa of Kingdom Culture Church, Dimapur. The Games Village, equipped with top-notch facilities, reflects Nagaland’s dedication to hosting major sports events.

A strong team of 319 players and officials from Manipur will participate in the North East Games. The games will include fifteen disciplines such as Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, and others.

Athletics will be held at the IG Stadium, Kohima, while other disciplines will be conducted at different venues like the NAPTC Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima and Tetso College.

Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CII Digital Saksham for micro enterprises in Assam

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa 10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully 7 Rare Birds Found In India 7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk