Nagaland: CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Games Village ahead of Northeast Games 2024

HT Digital,

Kohima, March 16: Nagaland is preparing to host the 3rd edition of the North East Games from March 18 to 23. The Games Village and Games Fest at Chumoukedima were inaugurated by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The inauguration ceremony began with a prayer from Pastor Visasier Kevichüsa of Kingdom Culture Church, Dimapur. The Games Village, equipped with top-notch facilities, reflects Nagaland’s dedication to hosting major sports events.

A strong team of 319 players and officials from Manipur will participate in the North East Games. The games will include fifteen disciplines such as Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, and others.

Athletics will be held at the IG Stadium, Kohima, while other disciplines will be conducted at different venues like the NAPTC Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima and Tetso College.