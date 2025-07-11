28.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 11, 2025
Nagaland CM Rio highlights investment opportunities at World Expo in Japan

CM pitches Nagaland as gateway to ASEAN, showcases investor-friendly policies, vibrant youth and cultural economy at Osaka World Expo 2025

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, July 10: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the state government was committed to creating a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly environment, highlighting the state’s strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN region.

Rio was addressing a special session of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan — marking Nagaland’s first-ever official participation in the prestigious global event, an official release here said.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Investment, Tourism and Human Resource Opportunities in Nagaland’, the CM highlighted the state’s unique strengths as an emerging destination for sustainable investment and global tourism.

“Nagaland offers first-mover advantage across multiple sectors, from agribusiness and eco-tourism to artisanal crafts, technology and creative industries. We have instituted a strong support system backed by single-window clearances, best practices, and high implementation standards,” he said.

He also underlined Nagaland’s high literacy rate, youthful population, and cultural richness as key enablers of growth.

Significantly, the CM assured global partners of Nagaland’s record of safety and stability, especially highlighting its reputation for women’s security and a peaceful social fabric, making it an ideal destination for both tourists and investors.

The World Expo, first held in 1851, is one of the oldest and most significant international exhibitions, hosted every five years with participation from countries across the globe.

It serves as a platform for nations to showcase their culture, innovation, and development vision to an international audience.

The 2025 edition in Osaka, themed ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, focuses on collaboration, technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Following Rio’s keynote address, a presentation titled ‘Nagaland – The Land of Festivals: Celebrating Culture, Creating Futures’ was delivered by Abu Metha, advisor to the CM and Chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN).

His presentation brought to the fore the state’s vibrant ecosystem, youthful energy, and untapped economic potential, the statement added.

Metha highlighted the richness of Nagaland’s ethnic mosaic, the dynamism of its youth, and the strategic policies in place to drive investment and innovation.

He spoke of the internationally renowned Hornbill Festival, the state’s growing global recognition in music, arts and sports, and the emergence of Nagaland’s creative economy from gaming start-ups to film production.

Metha also emphasised the robust tertiary sector, abundant natural resources, and a progressive start-up ecosystem supported by state policies such as the Nagaland Start-Up Policy, Tourism Policy 2024, and UNNATI Scheme 2024.

During the B2B meetings and deliberations with business representatives, Nagaland’s advisor for Industries and Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, highlighted the state’s strong potential for industrial development, particularly in sectors such as food processing, agricultural technologies, and the growing start-up ecosystem.

She emphasised the investor-friendly policies of the Nagaland government, a conducive environment for partnerships, and the high skill levels of the state’s human resources.

Jakhalu also spoke about the vibrant, energetic, and creative youth of Nagaland, expressing confidence that their talent and innovation can significantly contribute to the strengthening of bilateral collaborations. (PTI)

11 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
