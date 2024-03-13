Nagaland CM to inaugurate Integrated Business Hub in Dimapur

DIMAPUR, March 12: Nagaland chief minister, Neiphiu Rio along with the vice cairman of NITI Aayog, is poised to inaugurate the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Center (IBH & IC) on March 13 at Dimapur.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in Nagaland’s journey towards becoming a hub of innovation and enterprise, fostering economic growth and development in the region.

The inauguration of IBH&IC represents a milestone in Dimapur leading the way in the state’s journey towards becoming a hub of innovation and enterprise. With state-of-the-art facilities and a conductive ecosystem for collaboration, the centre is poised to support startups, entrepreneurs and businesses in realizing their potential and contributing to Nagaland’s economic prosperity, an official statement said on Monday.

“The NITI Ayog’s vice chairman’s presence underscores the central government’s unwavering support for initiatives that promote innovation and economic development across the nation. Their participation in the ceremony adds a touch of grandeur, reaffirming the significance of this momentous occasion,” the official statement also added.

In addition to the inauguration, the vice chairman’s itinerary includes a visit to Kohima to pay homage at the War Cemetery, honouring the sacrifices of the brave soldiers. Furthermore, he will engage with local stakeholders in one of the districts, emphasizing NITI Aayog’s commitment to driving inclusive growth across the country.

“The inauguration of the IBH & IC heralds a new era in Nagaland’s economic landscape, promising to unlock opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development,” the statement added. As the curtains rise on this new chapter in Nagaland’s narrative, the centre emerges as a harbinger of transformation, promising to unlock the gates of opportunity and prosperity for all who dare to dream, it further added. With the steadfast support of NITI Aayog and its esteemed partners, Dimapur stands poised to metamorphose into a bustling epicentre of innovation and enterprise, a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the Naga spirit, the statement stated.