Neiphiu Rio opens integrated business hub in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 13: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday inaugurated the Integrated Business Hub and Innovation Center at Forest colony in Dimapur in the presence of NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Kumar Bery, representatives of CII, investors, and the business community and entrepreneurs from the state.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion, Rio said the Integrated Business Hub has been conceptualised and brought to life to provide a dynamic platform designed to facilitate and support investors, startups, and entrepreneurs alike.

“At the heart of this initiative lies a commitment to streamlining administrative procedures, promoting transparency, and providing quick support to investors. Through a single-point coordination strategy, we aim to simplify processes, and create an environment that fosters growth and opportunity for all,” he said.

Rio assured that proper due diligence, observance of best practices and utmost transparency and meritocracy would be maintained in the establishment and operation of this new facility.

He said priority will be given to Startups, entrepreneurs, and investors who are eager to invest in Nagaland and called for collaborations between local talent and investors to promote innovation and seize untapped opportunities.

- Advertisement -

He also assured to create opportunities for retail, food courts, corporate offices, marketing fronts for PSUs and innovative enterprises amongst other verticals.

Rio said the integrated business hub will not only serve as office space for investors but also provide modern amenities and a welcoming working environment. He added that it will undergo necessary renovations to become a contemporary workplace that meets the needs of the modern investor.

He said Nagaland’s dedicated support team, comprising representatives from Investment Development Authority of Nagaland and other relevant government departments, will ensure seamless transition to permanent locations for investors. They will also provide essential support services, including legal assistance, information on local business practices, and access to vital resources, he said.

“Our aim is to ensure ease of doing business and single window clearance for our investor partners and corporate friends,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Rio appreciated NITI Aayog for partnering with Nagaland in the field of providing skill development to the youth of the state as part of Skill India with special emphasis in the NE region.