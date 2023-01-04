14 C
36th Inter-University NE Zone Youth Festival to begin at USTM today

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The 36th Inter-University North East Zone Youth Festival ‘Yuva Pratibha’ is being organised by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities New Delhi (AIU) from 4th to 8th January at the University campus.

Bimal Borah, minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, and other dignitaries, will inaugurate the Youth Festival on January 4.

A colourful cultural procession will be participated by student contestants of the youth festival, where they will display the ethnic mosaic of the North East. Some of the universities participating in the youth festival are Gauhati University, Cotton University, Bodoland University, ICFAI University, Tripura, Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, National Sports University, North Eastern Hill University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Dhanamanjuri University, Manipur University, Manipur University of Culture, Royal Global University, Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati.

Some of the competitions to be conducted during the youth festival are western and classical vocal and instrument, group dance (Folk/Tribal), skit, mehandi, on spot painting, elocution, collage making, spot photography, clay modelling, debate, folk orchestra, cartooning, rangoli, quiz, mime and mimicry.

 

