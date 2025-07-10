Nagaland Employees Demand Rollback of NPS, Submit Five-Point Charter

HT DIGITAL

KOHIMA, JULY 10: The Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees Association (CANSSEA) participated in a countrywide strike organized by the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) and placed a five-point charter of demands before the Governor of Nagaland. The memorandum, channelled through the Chief Secretary, marks issues of utmost importance concerning employee well-being, pension reform, and governmental transparency.

Speaking at a press conference, CANSSEA general secretary Yhunsenlo Kent explained that the protest was a part of a larger national agitation calling for the reversal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). While the AISGEF made 11 demands at the national level, Nagaland employees concentrated on five issues concerning the state employees.

The first is the repeal of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act and the abolition of the NPS. The employees wish to do away with the market-linked pension system and go back to defined-benefit OPS. Kent claimed that fund managers must refund the amounts deposited to the state government and all NPS subscribers must be covered by the Employees’ Pension Scheme of 1995 (EPS-95).

Secondly, CANSSEA called for the early formation of a State Pay Commission to synchronize with the forthcoming 8th Central Pay Commission. The association emphasized pay revisions to be done every five years rather than the existing ten-year gap to maintain equitable remuneration in the context of inflation and increasing living expenses.

The third is to upscale healthcare infrastructure under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS). While CANSSEA commended the scheme for providing cashless treatment to regular, pensioned, and contractual staffs, it also urged upgrading empanelled hospitals’ facilities throughout the state for better access and quality of services.

Another major demand is related to enforcing the norms of eligibility for promotion to senior cadres, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Citing the March 10, 2025, Vacancy Circular, the association referred to anomalies in appointments at senior levels and demanded rigorous adherence to set rules and guidelines.

The fifth concern has to do with the difference between OPS and NPS. Avizo Nienu, who heads the Nagaland NPS Forum, said that OPS retirees get 50% of their last drawn pay without paying any contribution, whereas NPS employees, even though they contribute 10% of their monthly salary, do not have a guaranteed pension. He disclosed alarming figures from the Treasury and Accounts Department stating that more than ₹200 crore is unaccounted for under NPS contributions, and over 1,000 NPS accounts still reflect nil balances.

CANSSEA and the Nagaland NPS Forum cautioned that in case of non-redressal of these issues, there would be further agitations. Core Committee member B. Imtiwabang Jamir emphasized that if the government does not heed the demands, the employees would be compelled to take the agitation to another level. He also mentioned that eight other Indian states have already switched back to OPS, and this reflects a robust national trend towards pension overhauling.

Nagaland implemented the NPS for government employees recruited on or after January 1, 2010. Discontent with the scheme has increased ever since because of its absence of guaranteed benefits, inadequate coverage of family members, and issues related to transparency. With approximately 35,000 subscribers in the state, workers’ bodies are demanding immediate reforms to protect the financial security of government employees.