Nagaland governor criticises DMK leader Bharathi’s remark on Nagas

KOHIMA, Nov 8: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has strongly

criticised the purported remark of DMK leader RS Bharathi

branding Naga people as dog-eaters.

He said Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage,

where every tribal group brings its unique culture and

tradition to India’s vibrant tapestry.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent

derogatory comments made by senior DMK leader RS

Bharathi about Naga people. This unwarranted assumption,

branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not

only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified

culture,” Ganesan said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on

the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful but

inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” the

statement added.

He reminded that eating habits are a personal choice and do

not define one’s character, dignity, or value, hence, nobody

should be insulted or disrespected based on such

preferences.

“A person’s culture, ethics and contribution to society

characterise them, and not what is on their plate,” he said.

The governor reiterated that the Nagas are dignified and

cultured people deeply committed to their rich cultural

heritage.

Bharathi, who is the DMK’s organisation secretary, had

allegedly made the remark at a party event held to mark the

centenary of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi recently.

Bharathi’s remark is an unfortunate generalisation that

belittles an entire community on the basis of food habits, the

governor said.

Ganesan noted that Tamils have co-existed peacefully in

Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and

understanding, and similarly Nagas have been studying and

working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity.

“The communal harmony that exists between the Tamils and

the Nagas either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu is a testament

to the immense respect that both the communities have for

each other’s tradition,” he said.

The governor appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore

Bharathi’s statement as it does not reflect the real voice of

the Tamil people. (PTI)