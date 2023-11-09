Nagaland governor criticises DMK leader Bharathi’s remark on Nagas

KOHIMA, Nov 8: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has strongly
criticised the purported remark of DMK leader RS Bharathi
branding Naga people as dog-eaters.
He said Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage,
where every tribal group brings its unique culture and
tradition to India’s vibrant tapestry.
“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the recent
derogatory comments made by senior DMK leader RS
Bharathi about Naga people. This unwarranted assumption,
branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not
only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified
culture,” Ganesan said in a statement here on Tuesday.
“To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on
the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful but
inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” the
statement added.
He reminded that eating habits are a personal choice and do
not define one’s character, dignity, or value, hence, nobody
should be insulted or disrespected based on such
preferences.
“A person’s culture, ethics and contribution to society
characterise them, and not what is on their plate,” he said.
The governor reiterated that the Nagas are dignified and
cultured people deeply committed to their rich cultural
heritage.
Bharathi, who is the DMK’s organisation secretary, had
allegedly made the remark at a party event held to mark the
centenary of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi recently.
Bharathi’s remark is an unfortunate generalisation that
belittles an entire community on the basis of food habits, the
governor said.
Ganesan noted that Tamils have co-existed peacefully in
Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and
understanding, and similarly Nagas have been studying and
working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity.
“The communal harmony that exists between the Tamils and
the Nagas either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu is a testament
to the immense respect that both the communities have for
each other’s tradition,” he said.
The governor appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore
Bharathi’s statement as it does not reflect the real voice of
the Tamil people. (PTI)