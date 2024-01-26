12 C
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan calls for addressing shortcomings in state

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 25: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan called for addressing all the shortcomings, including connectivity infrastructure and other infrastructures required for rapid economic progress of the state.

“We have to unlock and translate our economic potential and improve the standard of living of our people,” Ganesan said in his message on the eve of 75th Republic Day on Thursday.

He said Nagaland, along with the country, has made significant progress since its formation as a state of the Indian Union.

Saying that the state has overcome numerous challenges and made remarkable progress in various fields, including education, economy and infrastructure, Ganesan said Nagaland has also made great strides in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

The annual Hornbill Festival has become a very popular event that showcases the cultural richness and diversity of Nagaland to the world, he added.

However, he appealed not to rest on the laurels as the state has the potential to achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

Giving a clarion call to all the citizens to work towards achieving our goal of a Vikshit Bharat 2047, Ganesan said Nagaland cannot afford to miss the bus of development this time.

“Let us march together with integrity, determination and unity to ensure a happy and prosperous future for all our citizens,” he appealed.

Ganesan said from establishing a robust democratic system to making remarkable strides in various fields, India’s journey as a republic has been marked by notable achievements in the last 75 years.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebration, it is befitting of a grateful nation to pay tribute to the founding fathers of our great nation, and the countless other fellow countrymen and women who sacrificed so much for us and their sacrifices should never be forgotten,” he said.

