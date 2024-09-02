Nagaland govt decision to revisit liquor prohibition divided Naga society

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 1: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday said the state government’s decision to revisit the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, and the subsequent debate that ensued between those in favour and against the review of the act has divided the Naga Society right through the middle.

In a statement issued by its communication department, the NPCC said it opposes the state government’s intention to review the act.

The Pradesh Congress urged the government to reconsider its decision or hold extensive consultations and consensus-building exercises with all stakeholders on the matter before arriving at a final decision.

It recalled that the NLTP Act, 1989, was enacted and enforced in 1989 and 1990 respectively during the then Congress government in the state in accordance with the strong and unanimous public sentiment that prevailed during those times.

The NPCC said it has steadfastly upheld and stood by that decision till date.

Further, it appealed to the people of Nagaland to consider contemporary realities and approach the issue with an objective and conciliatory spirit.