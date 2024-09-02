26 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Nagaland govt decision to revisit liquor prohibition divided Naga society

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 1: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday said the state government’s decision to revisit the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, and the subsequent debate that ensued between those in favour and against the review of the act has divided the Naga Society right through the middle.

- Advertisement -

In a statement issued by its communication department, the NPCC said it opposes the state government’s intention to review the act.

The Pradesh Congress urged the government to reconsider its decision or hold extensive consultations and consensus-building exercises with all stakeholders on the matter before arriving at a final decision.

It recalled that the NLTP Act, 1989, was enacted and enforced in 1989 and 1990 respectively during the then Congress government in the state in accordance with the strong and unanimous public sentiment that prevailed during those times.

The NPCC said it has steadfastly upheld and stood by that decision till date.

- Advertisement -

Further, it appealed to the people of Nagaland to consider contemporary realities and approach the issue with an objective and conciliatory spirit.

10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Raj & DK walk down memory laneas ‘Stree’ turns 6, say...

The Hills Times -
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India