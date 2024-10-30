Nagaland Legislative Assembly marks 60 years of governance

KOHIMA, Oct 29: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) celebrated its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, reflecting on six decades of governance and its intrinsic connection to the Naga political issue.

The event held under the theme “Embracing Innovation and Celebrating Legacy,” showcased the Assembly’s commitment to representing the aspirations of the Naga people while navigating the complexities of their political landscape.

CM Neiphiu Rio opened the celebration by highlighting the historical significance of the NLA in relation to the formation of Nagaland and the ongoing Naga political dialogue. He stated that since the state’s attainment of autonomy, the Assembly has played a crucial role in recognizing and advocating for the Naga cause, with resolutions consistently passed in favor of peaceful and inclusive negotiations. “Our commitment to the Naga political issue underscores our collective responsibility to pursue peace and unity,” Rio asserted.

Former Chief Minister Dr S C Jamir, in his address titled “Down Memory Lane,” expressed deep gratitude to the NLA for shaping his political journey. He reminisced about the challenges faced by the Naga people prior to statehood, emphasizing that Nagaland is unique in being the only state in India formed through a political agreement.

Jamir stated, “The sacrifices of our pioneers have led us to where we are today, in parity with other states.” He called upon current legislators to embody the Naga spirit of honesty, courage, and uprightness as they move forward.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer welcomed the attendees and praised the Assembly for being a beacon of governance since its inception in 1964. He remarked on the significant milestones achieved over the years and underscored the Assembly’s role in shaping Nagaland’s development through critical debates and legislative actions.

“The journey from our early days to now has been transformative, and we must continue to uphold the principles of representation for our diverse communities,” Longkumer noted.

Longkumer also celebrated the recent achievement of electing two women legislators in the 2023 Assembly elections, a step toward greater inclusivity. He stated that while it is essential to take pride in the past, it is equally important to look ahead with hope and determination. He expressed confidence that the NLA will continue to address the evolving needs of the people while preserving Nagaland’s unique cultural identity.

Governor La Ganesan echoed these sentiments during the program, emphasizing that the occasion was not only a celebration of the Assembly’s six decades but also a recognition of the enduring spirit of democracy in Nagaland. He noted the Assembly’s pivotal role as a pillar of governance that amplifies the voices of the people. “Each member has played a crucial role in advocating for their constituencies and contributing to the rich mosaic of Nagaland’s political landscape,” Ganesan said.

The Governor also stressed the importance of the celebration’s theme, “Embracing Innovation and Celebrating Legacy,” highlighting the need for legislators to balance honoring their history while adopting new ideas and technologies to enhance governance. He urged all members, past and present, to carry forward the values that embody the NLA into the future, working towards a brighter, more prosperous Nagaland.

In conclusion, Member of Parliament Supongmeren Jamir remarked on the significance of the 60th anniversary, framing it as an opportunity to showcase the unity and perseverance of the Naga people. He emphasized that while the celebration marks a remarkable milestone, the journey towards peace, progress, and prosperity is ongoing. Elected members must remain committed to their responsibilities and the welfare of their constituents as they continue to navigate the challenges ahead.

The celebration of the NLA’s 60th anniversary not only commemorates its past but also sets the stage for future endeavors aimed at fostering dialogue, unity, and development in Nagaland. As the Assembly moves forward, it carries the hopes and aspirations of its people, striving to honor its legacy while embracing the innovations necessary for progress. (NNN)