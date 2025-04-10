36.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Locals Issue 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Delayed Repairs on Imphal–Jiribam Highway

While work initially began, local residents now allege that the construction has been abruptly halted for the past five days—reviving public concern

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 10: Frustrated by years of neglect, a united front comprising local clubs, Meira Paibis, organizations, and shopkeepers has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to authorities to resume halted construction work on the deteriorating stretch of National Highway-37, particularly between Oriental College and Yurembam.

The public’s anger stems from the prolonged disrepair of this vital highway segment. Despite repeated appeals and formal petitions submitted to the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Imphal West, tangible action was only seen after the DC conducted a field visit and acknowledged the deplorable state of the road.

Following the inspection, the DC directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractor M/S Avantika to expedite the project and complete the repairs before the onset of the monsoon. While work initially began, residents now allege that the construction has been abruptly halted for the past five days, reviving public concern and frustration.

Residents living along the affected stretch bear the brunt of the halted work, enduring hazardous dust pollution and worsening travel conditions. “The thick dust has become a serious health risk, and daily commuting has become a nightmare,” said Ng Noren, Secretary of the Patsoi Langjing Bazar Board.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, Noren questioned the reasons behind the sudden halt, especially after the DC had issued clear directives. He criticized both NHIDCL and the contractor for their lack of accountability and urgency. Noren also reminded the authorities of their unfulfilled promise to water the road regularly to control dust levels—an assurance yet to be acted upon.

“If construction does not resume within 48 hours, we will escalate our agitation. The authorities will be held fully responsible for the consequences,” Noren warned.

This is not the first protest over the poor condition of NH-37. On March 24, local residents staged a road blockade, demanding immediate attention to what they described as over four years of living with a crumbling highway. That demonstration prompted Chief Secretary PK Singh to visit the site and issue urgent repair directives.

10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April

