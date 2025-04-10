Elderly Woman Trampled to Death in Assam as Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 10: The persistent human-elephant conflict in Assam has once again claimed a life, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human and wildlife populations.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 78-year-old woman was fatally attacked by a wild elephant at Katha Chema village near Jagun, a region situated along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border.

The victim, identified as Shobha Tamang, hailed from Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh and had been visiting relatives in the village when the tragedy struck.

According to eyewitness accounts, the elephant emerged unexpectedly from the nearby forest and trampled the elderly woman, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The incident has triggered a wave of concern and fear among residents of the border area, where such encounters are becoming increasingly frequent. Locals report that wild elephants often stray into human settlements in search of food, particularly during certain seasons, putting lives and livelihoods at constant risk.

Following the attack, forest department officials and local police quickly arrived at the site to assess the situation and provide support.

However, the community is demanding more proactive measures, including early warning systems, strengthened patrolling, and construction of protective barriers, to avoid such tragic events in the future.