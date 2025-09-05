27.1 C
Nagaland MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso seeks overhaul of reservation policy

Creamy layer issue flagged

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Sept 4: Alleging persistent inequalities in Nagaland’s reservation system, Kohima MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso on Thursday urged the government to carry out sweeping reforms to ensure that the benefits reach the genuinely underprivileged sections of society.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Assembly, Rhutso said while 70 to 80 per cent of Advanced Tribes (AT) and 10 to 20 per cent of Backward Tribes (BT) live comfortably, large sections, comprising 20 to 30 per cent of AT and nearly 80 to 90 per cent of BT, remain disadvantaged in education, exposure, and opportunities.

He claimed that the reservation system had been monopolised by the creamy layer in both categories, defeating its original purpose.

Tracing the history of reservation in the state, the MLA recalled that 25 per cent quota was first introduced in 1977 for seven tribes in Grade III and IV posts.

This was raised to 33 per cent in 1979 when the Zeliang tribe was added and extended to technical and gazetted posts.

In 1989, the reservation for Backward Tribes was extended indefinitely.

Pochury was recognised as the ninth BT in 1994, while in 2008 a committee recommended 25 per cent for six eastern tribes and 12 per cent for four others, with another committee extending the arrangement for 15 years.

The backlog vacancy system was introduced in 2015, and in 2022, Tikhir tribe was recognised without an increase in quota, with the Cabinet resolving to review the policy after the next census, he said.

Rhutso put forward several proposals to address inequalities, including replacing the AT/BT categories with General Category for the well-off and Reservation Category for the underprivileged, with a 50:50 allocation.

If the existing system is retained, he suggested dividing quotas internally to prevent the dominance of the creamy layer, he said.

He also recommended that exam results under NSSB, NPSC, and departmental recruitment be based strictly on merit within the 50:50 structure, and that sports and disability quotas continue separately.

The legislator also called for reforms in the backlog vacancy system by passing unfilled posts to the next tribe, preventing repeated claims under different recruitment agencies by the same candidates, and barring those who availed quota in technical education (NEET/JEE) from claiming the same benefits again in government service. Emphasising the need for only one-time reservation benefits, Rhutso linked his proposals to Viksit Nagaland 2047, saying that a 50:50 system would narrow disparities within 22 years as the current workforce retires. He urged lawmakers to rise above clan and tribal divisions and work inclusively and selflessly for the common good. (PTI)

