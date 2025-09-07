26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 7, 2025
type here...

5 militants arrested in Manipur for ‘extortion’ activities

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 6: Security forces arrested five militants, belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, for their alleged involvement in extortion activities in three districts, police said on Saturday.

Two active women cadres of the banned Prepak were apprehended from Ngariyan Naka check point in Imphal East district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

- Advertisement -

“They were involved in extortion activities from the public. Fifteen demand letters of the outlawed organisation were recovered from their possession,” he said.

Related Posts:

Two members of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) were apprehended from Pangaltabiin in Kakching district and Chairel Mangjing in Bishnupur on Thursday, the officer said.

They were also involved in “extortion”, he said.

A self-styled lance corporal of the banned UPPK was held on Friday from his locality Laipham Khunou in Imphal East district, the officer added.

- Advertisement -

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons