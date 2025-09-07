26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Tripur’s Dumboor power plant to be revived for 11 mw power generation

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 6: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday said the state is making a decisive shift towards solar energy to meet future electricity demands as natural gas reserves continue to deplete.

The Minister informed that the state power department is working to revive the Dumboor power plant to generate 11 Mega Watt of power.

The Minister said that people may belong to various political parties, but development must be for everyone.

He said this while attending an awareness camp on the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana at Kailasahar under Unakoti District.

The Minister said that the PM Surya Ghar Scheme started on 13 February 2024.

 “Power is mostly generated from gas, air, water, and the sun. In our state, we generate power from gas. In Dumboor, we used to generate 3 Mega Watt, which was damaged by flood last year, but we are working to restore this to generate 11 Mega Watt. Gas is slowly decreasing and will finish someday. Due to shortage of gas, Rukhia, Palatana, Ramchandra Nagar, and Monarchak are all generating less power. We have to prepare for the future and that is why the state and central government are working on solar power. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, solar plates can be installed on rooftops, plain land, and almost everywhere. With the installation of solar power, bills are reduced and one can also earn money,” said the Minister. “We are conducting awareness camps across the state. Everyone must install it. I want to say that this is a huge scheme. We have 10 lakh consumers, and we have set a target to install solar panels in 50,000 households so that we can generate 150 Mega Watt,” said.

