Nagaland MP Raises Alarm in Lok Sabha Over Neglect of Northeast Infrastructure and Governance

KOHIMA, JULY 24: Nagaland Lok Sabha Member S. Supongmeren Jamir on Wednesday expressed severe concern in Parliament about the continued neglect of the Northeastern region in infrastructure and governance matters. In a written submission to the House, Jamir lashed out at the disconnect between the Centre’s widely publicized “Act East Policy” and the ground realities.

Jamir underlined the region’s weak road, rail, and air connectivity, poor access to quality healthcare, education, and digital services—issues particularly acute in the rural and far-flung areas. He underlined that this absence of development has not merely disenfranchised the region’s inhabitants but also posed operational problems for defence and paramilitary personnel operating in the area.

The MP also targeted the Centre’s ongoing inaction on the historic Naga peace accords with a demand for a more honest and time-bound effort. He opposed firmly the ongoing deployment of AFSPA, which he claimed further isolates the area and its people.

Demanding an end to rhetoric without substance, Jamir called on the government to shift toward a model of result-driven governance. He promoted region-specific and decentralised planning to make development in the Northeast inclusive, sustainable, and responsive to the distinct needs of its diverse peoples.

