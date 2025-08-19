30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
NCHDAC directed to place allotment policy before court

‘Is this a joke’: HC on allotting 3,000 bighas of land to cement factory 

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 18: The Gauhati High Court has slammed the Assam government for allotting 3,000 bighas of land to a private cement factory in the state’s tribal-majority Dima Hasao district, and observed whether this is a “joke”.

The court directed the North Cachar Hills District Autonomous Council’s (NCHDAC) standing counsel to obtain and place before the court the records containing the policy to allot “such a huge chunk of land” to the company.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi said in his order that a cursory glance at the facts of the case reveals that the land which has been allotted is about 3000 bighas “which itself appears to be extraordinary”.

During the hearing of the petition, the judge said, “3,000 bighas!… What is going on? 3,000 bighas allotted to a private company?… What kind of decision is this? Is this some kind of joke or what?”

“This could be the area of the entire district,” the judge said in an observation, while hearing two sets of writ petitions last week.

One petition was filed by 22 people against the Assam government, the NCHDAC and other departments concerned, alleging that they are being evicted from their lawfully possessed land in Dima Hasao district.

The other petition was filed by the Mahabal Cement Company which has been allotted 3000 bighas (around 991.73 acres) of land for construction of the plant.

Justice Medhi observed that both these writ petitions were connected and would be heard simultaneously.

He also pointed out in his order that the respondent’s counsel has, however, submitted that such an allotment has been made pursuant to a mining lease granted under a tender process.

“This court directs standing counsel of NCHAC to obtain the records containing the policy to allot such a huge chunk of land measuring 3000 bighas to a factory,” the judge said.

The direction has been given by taking into account that the area concerned is under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution where priority has to be given to the rights and interest of the tribal people residing there, Justice Medhi said in his order.

The area in Umrangso is also known as an environmental hotspot containing hot spring, stop over for migratory birds, wildlife etc.

In October last year, 2,000 bighas of land were allotted to the company with its registered address in Kolkata, while an additional plot of 1000 bighas, adjacent to the earlier one was given to it the next month.

The allotment order, issued by the NCHAC’s Additional Secretary, Revenue, states that the purpose of the allotment is the installation of a cement plant.

The matter will be heard again on September 1. (PTI)

