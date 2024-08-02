27 C
Nagaland police unit celebrates zero FIR pendency

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 1: The Wokha district executive force (DEF) organised a celebratory event to mark the achievement of zero FIR pendency (zero case pendency) by completing investigation of all cases registered in the unit at the SP office conference hall on Wednesday, an official report said on Thursday.

Out of 256 cases cleared from January 2023 till June 2024, 234 were chargesheeted, 22 were false reports, 28 persons were convicted and one was acquitted.

IGP (Range) Limasunep, who attended the event as a special guest, called dispensing 256 cases a remarkable and great achievement. He lauded the entire DEF team led by Wokha SP Aotula T Imchen, and all ranks and files of Wokha DEF for the achievement.

Encouraging the officers to work with dedication and devotion, he urged them to continue with the good work in serving the people of the district.

“This accomplishment signified a new benchmark for efficiency and responsiveness within the unit,” he added.

To strengthen the justice delivery mechanism, Limasunep urged the officers to work in coordination with allied institutions like the district administration and judiciary.

Speaking on the new criminal laws, he appealed to the officers especially the officers in charge and investigation officers to understand the laws and responsibilities and act accordingly in delivering justice fairly.

He further reminded them to shoulder their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and continue working as a team.

Presenting a brief overview of zero FIR pendency, SP Imchen said: “As we celebrate today, let us also take a moment to reflect on the responsibilities that come with this achievement.

“Zero case pendency is not the end of our journey, it is a new beginning. It is an ongoing challenge.”

Eight officers were awarded for their remarkable service on the occasion.

