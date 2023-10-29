Nagaland records over 2,900 dengue cases since June

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: Nagaland has reported a significant spike in dengue cases, with 2,909 confirmed

infections recorded since June this year, marking the highest tally in nearly two decades, according

to a senior official from the health department.

E Motsuthung Patton, the Director of National Health Mission in Nagaland, addressed a press

conference, highlighting the alarming increase in dengue cases. From available records dating back

to 2005, this surge in cases is notably high, with 2,909 confirmed infections out of 8,107 samples

tested since June. Dimapur leads in the count with 1,398 reported cases.

Patton emphasized that while the department is closely monitoring the situation, it remains under

control, reassuring the public that there is no immediate need to panic. He noted that the highest

number of dengue cases reported during a specific period was 374 in 2018.

Regrettably, one dengue patient, who had comorbidities, has succumbed in the state, as confirmed

by another official. The health department has been actively engaged in conducting awareness

drives, including workshops and house-to-house campaigns, aimed at curbing the spread of dengue.

This increase in dengue cases has prompted the health department’s proactive measures to

disseminate information and prevent further escalation of the disease.