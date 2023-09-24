Rs 16 lakh spl package for waste collection, drainage clearance in Dimapur

DIMAPUR, Sept 22: Amid rising cases of dengue and

perennial water logging woes in Dimapur, the Dimapur

District Planning and Development Board (DPDB), under the

MLA Common Pool, allocated a special package of Rs 16 lakh

to the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) for acquisition of

waste collection truck and drainage clearance.

Of this, Rs 14 lakh has been allotted for acquisition of a waste

collection trucks and Rs 2 lakh for drainage clearance

activities.

Longkumer, who is also the DPDB chairman, said a sum of Rs

10 lakh is collected from each MLA’s Local Area Development

Programme (LADP) fund for developmental and maintenance

activities in the district annually.

Longkumer said Rs 1 lakh was allocated previously to the

Dimapur revenue officer for surveying clogged drainage and

land encroachments.

DMC administrator W Manpai Phom said the allocation was

approved at the DPDB meeting on September 19.

Phom said the board also approved the implementation of a

rooster involving use of smaller vehicles for segregated waste

collection multiple times a day to ensure that a clean

Dimapur throughout the day.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of hospitals in Dimapur being

overwhelmed by people with dengue-like symptoms, health

and family welfare minister P Paiwang Konyak held a meeting

with doctors, officials and the media at Dimapur district

hospital on Thursday.

Konyak said the state government is aware of the dengue

upswing, especially in Dimapur and Mon. However, he added

that the situation has not yet reached epidemic proportion.

Saying that the recent surge in dengue cases in Dimapur is

not alarming, the minister urged the public not to panic.

Konyal also said the situation in Dimapur did not warrant

dengue to be declared as an epidemic.

Referring to the recent data analysis collected from various

hospitals, he said out of 100, around 70% exhibited mild

fever with dengue-like symptoms while only about 30% were

confirmed dengue cases.

Konyak said out of the 30% dengue positive cases, only two

to three cases were classified as