Nagaland Speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 19: The disqualification petition filed by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP against the seven party MLAs in Nagaland has been dismissed by the state legislative assembly speaker, Sharingain Longkumer on the ground that the Election Commission of India recognised Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP.

The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP had filed the petition against the MLAs, who were elected to the state assembly in the 2023 state assembly election on the NCP ticket, for siding with Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, which joined the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata party coalition in Maharashtra.

Dismissing the petition the speaker, in an order dated February 16, said the seven NCP MLAs — Er Picto Shohe, P Longon, Namri Nchang, Y Mhonhemo Humtsoe, S Toiho Yeptho, Y Mankhao Konyak and A Pongshi Phom — are not liable to be disqualified under Para 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“…now that the decision of the Election Commission is at hand which appears to me that supporting the legitimate leader of the political party NCP will not amount to anti-party activities nor voluntarily give up membership of the NCP party. As such to proceed further in the case will be futile being infructuous,” Longkumer said in the order.

The order also said as per the decision of the ECI, supporting the “legitimate leader of the political party of NCP” did not amount to anti-party activities or voluntarily giving up membership of the party. As such, it said proceeding with the case will be “infructuous” (unnecessary).

