Nagaland State Export Summit lays stress on state’s export potential

KOHIMA, Dec 7: The Nagaland State Export Summit 2024 organised by the department of industries & commerce was convened at the Bamboo Hall, Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Kohima on Saturday.

P Tokugha Sema, director of industries & commerce, emphasised the summit’s significance for entrepreneurs, particularly during the Hornbill Festival. Sema asserted that attendees would glean valuable insights from industry experts during technical sessions, especially regarding product exportation. He noted that while Nagaland currently exports goods like coffee and fruits, greater efforts are needed to expand the global market presence. Sema acknowledged the potential of Nagaland’s entrepreneurs but stressed the need to overcome procedural obstacles. The summit, he added, would provide guidance on navigating these challenges and connecting with international customers. Sema also highlighted the numerous schemes available to entrepreneurs through the central and state governments, encouraging attendees to leverage these opportunities.

Shanavas C, secretary of industries & commerce, characterized Nagaland’s export sector as nascent and largely focused on local markets. He noted that few entrepreneurs currently export to national or international markets. The government, Shanavas emphasized, aims to facilitate the global reach of products with export potential. He stressed the paramount importance of maintaining high product quality. Shanavas acknowledged the passion driving entrepreneurial ventures, underscoring the need for consistent effort and a focus on branding and packaging to establish a distinct “Brand Nagaland.” He urged entrepreneurs to prioritize market understanding, cater to customer needs and wants, and implement effective product promotion strategies. Shanavas concluded by emphasizing that a 10% government workforce will not drive Nagaland’s development. He asserted that entrepreneurs must be the driving force of economic progress and encouraged attendees to capitalize on the expertise offered during the technical sessions.

The Nagaland State Export Summit was held with special focus on One District One Product, Boosting the economy of each district, with focus on product enhancement support, e-commerce on-boarding, boosting domestic trade, Export promotion, B2B facilitation. The participants attending the summit were entrepreneurs of Hornbill Festival 2024.

The technical session focused on state export plan, export procedures and documentation, postharvest management and marketing of spices, experience sharing, Dal Ghar Niryat Kendra, support schemes and assistance to entrepreneurs, credit linkage for farmers, producers and entrepreneurs. (NNN)