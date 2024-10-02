10,200 hectares of land under coffee cultivation in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 1: Nagaland adviser to land resources department G Ikuto Zhimomi on Tuesday said the state currently has 10,200 hectares of land under coffee plantation whereas it was around 145 hectares before 2014.

Addressing the International Coffee Day, organised by the directorate of land resources at its office conference hall in Kohima, on the theme ‘Collaboration for a better tomorrow’, Zhimomi said though coffee plantation in Nagaland was taken up during the 1970s and 1990s, not much progress was achieved at that point of time.

He said the Coffee Board of India partnered with the state land resources department in 2014 to revive coffee plantations in the State

Zhimomi emphasised promoting Nagaland coffee across the districts by creating cafes and bars offering world-class coffee at reasonable prices.

He also encouraged the youth to take up coffee entrepreneurship seriously, keeping in view its scope for employment and economic growth of the people.

Zhimomi urged the land resources department and Coffee Board of India to continue to promote coffee development in the state, support the coffee farmers and work towards taking Nagaland-grown coffee to greater heights.

He said the department has been actively supporting coffee development at all levels such as area expansion, post-harvest processing, roasting of coffee beans and also providing barista training to the youth interested in the art of coffee making.

He added that the department, being the nodal agency for coffee development in the state, has put in a lot of effort in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India to promote coffee plantations and coffee-based entrepreneurs to generate employment opportunities.

In his keynote address, commissioner and secretary, land resources, Kevekha Kevin Zehol said Nagaland is fortunate because the coffee crop can grow all over the state.

Sharing his experience, a coffee grower from Wokha district Yanthungo said the farmers started growing coffee with encouragement from the department and doorstep delivery of coffee seeds to them free of cost. He appealed to the department to assist in providing machinery and market linkages for the coffee growers in Nagaland.

Altogether 15 highest coffee producers and largest growers from 16 districts of the state were awarded cash prizes and certificates on the occasion.