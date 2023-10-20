Nagaland to assess learning level of students in schools

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 19: The State Education Achievement Survey

(SEAS), in compliance with the recent directive from the

National Council of Educational Research and Training

(NCERT), will assess the learning levels of students in classes

3, 6, and 9 in 1643 schools across Nagaland for the year 2023

from November 3.

The 1643 schools to be surveyed comprise 805 government

schools, 800 private schools and 38 central schools.

The survey will involve 36,833 students and engage 1,843

field investigators.

In preparation for this vital exercise, orientations for the

district nodal officers, block coordinators and field

investigators assigned to the SEAS will be conducted in a

phased manner during October.

In connection with the survey, a one-day training session for

Kohima district education office, District Mission Authority

and District Institute of Education and Training will be

organised at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on

October 20.

The school education department directed all concerned that

adequate arrangements be made to ensure that the classes

in the 1,643 sample schools mentioned are not engaged in

any other activities on November 3. All stakeholders

associated with the SEAS such as the directorate of school

education, State Council of Educational Research and

Training, Nagaland Board of School Education and Samagra

Shiksha have been directed to make the necessary

preparations to ensure the successful execution of this

survey in the state.