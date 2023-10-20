Nagaland to assess learning level of students in schools

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 19: The State Education Achievement Survey
(SEAS), in compliance with the recent directive from the
National Council of Educational Research and Training
(NCERT), will assess the learning levels of students in classes
3, 6, and 9 in 1643 schools across Nagaland for the year 2023
from November 3.
The 1643 schools to be surveyed comprise 805 government
schools, 800 private schools and 38 central schools.
The survey will involve 36,833 students and engage 1,843
field investigators.
In preparation for this vital exercise, orientations for the
district nodal officers, block coordinators and field
investigators assigned to the SEAS will be conducted in a
phased manner during October.
In connection with the survey, a one-day training session for
Kohima district education office, District Mission Authority
and District Institute of Education and Training will be
organised at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on
October 20.
The school education department directed all concerned that
adequate arrangements be made to ensure that the classes
in the 1,643 sample schools mentioned are not engaged in
any other activities on November 3. All stakeholders
associated with the SEAS such as the directorate of school
education, State Council of Educational Research and
Training, Nagaland Board of School Education and Samagra
Shiksha have been directed to make the necessary
preparations to ensure the successful execution of this
survey in the state.