Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Nagaland to bring ULBs under anti-defection law

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 6: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said on Tuesday that the state assembly would soon pass an anti-defection law to ensure that the urban municipalities and town councils remain strong and stable.

He said this while addressing the inaugural programme of the two-day orientation workshop for the newly elected councillors of the urban local bodies (ULBs) as the chief guest at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima.

Rio stressed that the ULBs should focus on grassroots democracy and community development and must ensure that necessary steps are taken to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

Elections to the ULBs in Nagaland were held in June after a gap of 20 years.

“With privileges comes responsibility,” Rio said, adding the ULBs should compete with each other and strive towards excellence.

He urged the newly elected councillors to work towards creating vibrant and prosperous urban centres where every citizen feels valued and opportunities are provided for them to thrive.

Rio said the ULBs are the backbone of local governance and that they are vital in addressing the everyday needs and concerns of the people.

Rio stressed that the ULBs should focus on developing revenue generating assets as revenue-generation in terms of taxes was limited in the state due to certain local conditions. 

He said the state government would provide a one-time grant to the ULBs to set up designated office buildings and workplaces.

Congratulating all the elected councillors, he also thanked the civil society organisations, tribal hohos (bodies) and NGOs for ensuring a peaceful and successful conduct of the ULB elections 2024.

Adviser to urban development and municipal affairs Zhaleo Rio highlighted the long and challenging journey the state had endured in ensuring the successful conduct of the ULB elections.

He further enumerated the roles and duties of the elected councillors and the important role they have to play in developing the urban centres.

