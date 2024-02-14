Nagaland to host wrestling as part of Khelo India University Games

DIMAPUR, Feb 13: Nagaland will be co-hosting wrestling as part of the Khelo India University Games scheduled to be held from February 22 to 26 at IG Stadium in Kohima

Assam is the main host of the fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games. However, other northeastern states will also co-host various disciplines wherein Nagaland has been assigned with wrestling.

- Advertisement -

About 240 athletes from universities across the country will participate and about 74 officials from Sports Authority of India (SAI), All India University (AIU) and National Sports Federation will officiate and provide technical support.

The Khelo India University Games is a national-level multidisciplinary sports event aimed at promoting sports and fitness among university students in India. (NNN)