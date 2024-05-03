Nagaland CM advisor concludes official visit to Kyrgyz Republic

KOHIMA, May 2: Advisor to the Nagaland chief minister, who is also chairman of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and secretary general of the Nagaland Olympic Association, Abu Metha, concluded an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. He was the chief guest at the prestigious Alysh (Belt Wrestling) Grand Prix held in Bishkek, the capital city of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An official statement said on Thursday that Abu Metha was invited by Sultanbekova Cholpon Aalyevna, former Deputy Prime Minister and present chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues and Rules of Procedure of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic. Cholpon is also the President of the World Belt Wrestling Committee of United World Wrestling.

Metha had meetings with deputy minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Director of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Abdymomunov Aybek Tynchylykovich, the President of World Alysh Federation Baiaman uulu Adilet and the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Nurlan Azygaliev, statement also said.

The meetings deliberated on strengthening bilateral ties, increasing people-to-people contact and collaborations in the promotion of sports.

In his deliberations with the Parliamentarians and high officials, Metha highlighted the growth of the Indian economy, Incredible India as a destination and the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting the indigenous and traditional sports of India. Metha highlighted the high standards of India’s democratic institutions and also appreciated the presence of a vibrant and positive democratic environment in the Kyrgyz Republic, the statement further said. Metha was part of the Indian Belt Wrestling Team which included the President of the Indian Belt Wrestling Federation, Omarmukhtar Tamboli, who is also the President of the Asian Belt Wrestling Federation. The Indian team included five athletes, one technical judge and three technical officials from Nagaland.

Prior to the competition, the Indian team underwent a training program in Bishkek under international coaches provided by the Kyrgyz Alysh Federation and another training period was organised for the team after the conclusion of the Grand Prix. India won a Bronze Medal in the 70 Kg category wherein Rokuo Kire Khawakhrie from Nagaland clinched the medal through repercharge after meeting the world champion in the first round. This is Nagaland’s first ever international medal at this prestigious Grand Prix event, which is participated by the strongest wrestling nations, mainly from Central Asia.

Metha informed that all the meetings with the high officials and dignitaries were positive with proposals for more collaborations and partnerships in the field of sports, especially in the discipline of wrestling.

It may be recalled that the President of World Alysh Federation, Baiaman uulu Adilet was the Chief Guest at the Closing Function of the North East Games which was hosted by Nagaland. Belt wrestling was included in the Olympic movement with inclusion in the Nagaland Olympics and the North East Games. The inclusion of this discipline, a popular traditional sport amongst the tribals, was appreciated even by the Prime Minister of India in his message during the North East Games.

Metha further informed that in his deliberations with the Kyrgyz officials and the Presidents of World Wrestling, World Alysh and Asian Belt Wrestling, it was discussed to carry out capacity building, workshops and seminars for India and Nagaland. Metha was confident that athletes from Nagaland would get more opportunities to represent the country and participate in international meets. He informed that plans are also being prepared to promote indigenous Naga wrestling at the national and international platforms. He added that of late Naga wrestlers are consistently winning international medals for the country due to focused plans, high performance training, national and international exposure and use of international coaches. He exuded confidence that many more laurels would follow if the present momentum of focus is continued, it also said.

Abu Metha also took the opportunity to visit tourist destinations and projects that were focused on rural and nature experiences, adventure and eco-tourism and sustainable initiatives to get a first hand experience of some of the well known initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He also visited the Sports Ministry and sports infrastructures and interacted with sports administrators of the country.

Metha extended his appreciation to the Kyrgyz Government, the United World Wrestling, World Alysh Federation and the Asian Belt Wrestling Federation for making his visit a success and very result oriented. He also extended sincere appreciation to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio for providing the vision, support and guidance all along, the statement added. (NNN)