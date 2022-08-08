Nagaland To Utilise Satellite Tech To Monitor Projects In Remote Areas

Kohima, Aug 7: The Nagaland Government will utilise satellite technology in proper monitoring of projects in remote areas which are otherwise difficult to reach, due to the rough terrain of the State, officials said recently.

Principal secretary and Development commissioner, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, addressing at a day-long workshop for nodal officers of line departments on the implementation of action plan on the use of space technology, said that if proper technology is used by various departments, there would be ample data that can help in optimal usage of resources and benefits would reach the maximum number of people.

- Advertisement -

He said that the action plan has been finalised in consultation with Meghalaya-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), under the Centre’s Department of Space.

Bhatia said that the Geographic Information System cell has a database for Nagaland which needs to be carried forward, and the NESAC and ISRO are involved in further developing it.

The workshop was organised by the Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre, and the State Government’s Planning and Coordination Department. (IANS)