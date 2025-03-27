23.7 C
Nagaland University researchers, local community collaborate to conserve Indigenous fish species

Approach is uncommon in scientific studies in the region

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 26: Researchers at Nagaland University have collaborated with the local community to study and conserve indigenous fish species in Dikhu river in Nagaland.

The river, one of the most important tributaries of the Brahmaputra, flows through Nagaland and is home to many freshwater species crucial for local biodiversity and the economy.

According to a release from the university on Tuesday, this research integrates traditional ecological knowledge from local villagers to better understand fish diversity, fish species assessment, indigenous fishing techniques, and community-based fishing practices.

It said the approach is uncommon in scientific studies in the region.

The study underscored an urgent need for focused conservation efforts in the river systems of Nagaland. The release said these systems support a unique and rich biodiversity but are threatened by increasing human encroachment and unsustainable practices.

It showed that the Dikhu river is not only vital for local communities but also plays an important role in global conservation efforts.

The research team from the Zoology department, Nagaland University (Lumami campus) and ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow, aimed to explore and document the ichthyofaunal diversity of Dikhu river. They focused on the lack of comprehensive data on fish species in the river and the pressing threats these species face due to anthropogenic pressures such as habitat destruction, overfishing, and destructive fishing techniques.

The study, funded by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources, Lucknow recorded 28 fish species across six orders, 13 families, and three subfamilies, with Cypriniformes being the most dominant order (67.9%).

The Research was led by Dr Pranay Punj Pankaj, associate professor, department of zoology, Nagaland University (Lumami Campus) and Metevinu Kechu, research scholar, Nagaland University.

Their findings were published in the reputed, peer-reviewed journal of Threatened Taxa.

Elaborating on the need for such research, Dr Pankajsaid, “The study is significant because the Dikhu river and its fish species have received limited attention in scientific literature.

Thus, this study makes a valuable contribution to the body of knowledge on the freshwater ecosystems of Northeast India.”

He added the findings are vital for conservation strategies aimed at preserving freshwater biodiversity in the Northeast, a biodiversity hotspot.

He said documenting threatened fish species and their population trends will support targeted conservation efforts.

